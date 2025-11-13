Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is once again offering a dedicated Paediatric Respiratory Clinic as part of its flu-season response.

The clinic will operate on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will run until the end of March.

Speaking with AM800's Kyle Horner, Erie Shores HealthCare Vice President of Clinical Services Rashoo Brar says the clinic launches today and will focus on mild to moderate respiratory symptoms - such as cough, cold, fever, sore throat, wheezing, and asthma flare-ups.

She says every winter the hospital sees a surge in paediatric visits to the emergency department.

"We had this clinic last year as well, and it was a great feedback, and that's why we wanted to bring it back because this is our commitment to our community and making our care accessible, reducing the stress for the parents, and ensuring kids get the right treatment at the right time," she says.

Brar says during the flu season, children are often brought to the hospital's emergency department, creating a lot of pressure for the emergency department.

"Many of these cases are low to moderate respiratory illness but all these cases add pressure to the system, by creating a dedicated clinic we can provide timely child focus, care and reduce the wait times in our ER," says Brar.

She says the clinic will be staffed by a paediatrician and a nurse.

"We want to focus on keeping our child and youth with low-to-moderate respiratory illness out of emergency department with a dedicated clinic, and definitely we have seen a need from the last couple of years," she says.

Families can book appointments online or drop in without an appointment.