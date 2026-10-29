Error in LaSalle ballots rectified in certified election results

The Town of LaSalle has released its certified municipal election results from Monday’s vote.
According to the town, there were 29,477 eligible voters. A total of 12,343 ballots were cast, working out to a 42 per cent voter turnout.
On Tuesday, LaSalle said it found a discrepancy in the number of votes that were revealed Monday night after voting closed. A review found that votes cast at Voter Help Centres were counted twice in initial results. That error has been fixed in the certified results and there were no changes from candidates announced as elected.
Here are the certified results:
Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Shaun Dass
|2,921
|Michael Macri
|4,670
|Crystal Meloche*
|4,594
|Declined ballots
|158
*Indicates incumbent
Deputy Mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Michael Akpata*
|5,787
|Simon Jacques
|1,752
|Tory McKay
|4,014
|Declined ballots
|790
*Indicates incumbent
Councillor
|Councillor
|Votes
|Jason Belanger
|3,979
|Terry Burns*
|2,647
|Mark Carrick*
|3,595
|Brad Krewench
|4,666
|David Lucier
|1,499
|Collin Mason
|1,827
|Chris Matis
|3,019
|Robert Moore
|3,989
|Kate Paddon
|2,430
|Jeff Renaud*
|5,482
|Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo*
|4,454
|Mike Seguin*
|5,639
|Ivana White
|5,476
|Declined ballots
|372
*Indicates incumbent