News

Error in LaSalle ballots rectified in certified election results

By
Kate Otterbein
am800-news-lasalle-town-hall-1.17564480 The Civic Centre in LaSalle, Ont. is seen Friday, July 30, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) ((Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor))

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The Town of LaSalle has released its certified municipal election results from Monday’s vote.

According to the town, there were 29,477 eligible voters. A total of 12,343 ballots were cast, working out to a 42 per cent voter turnout.

On Tuesday, LaSalle said it found a discrepancy in the number of votes that were revealed Monday night after voting closed. A review found that votes cast at Voter Help Centres were counted twice in initial results. That error has been fixed in the certified results and there were no changes from candidates announced as elected.

Here are the certified results:

Mayor

CandidateVotes
Shaun Dass2,921
Michael Macri4,670
Crystal Meloche*4,594
Declined ballots158

*Indicates incumbent

Deputy Mayor

CandidateVotes
Michael Akpata*5,787
Simon Jacques1,752
Tory McKay4,014
Declined ballots790

*Indicates incumbent

Councillor

CouncillorVotes
Jason Belanger3,979
Terry Burns*2,647
Mark Carrick*3,595
Brad Krewench4,666
David Lucier1,499
Collin Mason 1,827
Chris Matis3,019
Robert Moore3,989
Kate Paddon2,430
Jeff Renaud*5,482
Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo*4,454
Mike Seguin*5,639
Ivana White5,476
Declined ballots372

*Indicates incumbent