Error in LaSalle ballots rectified in certified election results

The Town of LaSalle has released its certified municipal election results from Monday’s vote.

According to the town, there were 29,477 eligible voters. A total of 12,343 ballots were cast, working out to a 42 per cent voter turnout.

On Tuesday, LaSalle said it found a discrepancy in the number of votes that were revealed Monday night after voting closed. A review found that votes cast at Voter Help Centres were counted twice in initial results. That error has been fixed in the certified results and there were no changes from candidates announced as elected.

Here are the certified results:

Mayor

Candidate Votes Shaun Dass 2,921 Michael Macri 4,670 Crystal Meloche* 4,594 Declined ballots 158

*Indicates incumbent

Deputy Mayor

Candidate Votes Michael Akpata* 5,787 Simon Jacques 1,752 Tory McKay 4,014 Declined ballots 790

*Indicates incumbent

Councillor

Councillor Votes Jason Belanger 3,979 Terry Burns* 2,647 Mark Carrick* 3,595 Brad Krewench 4,666 David Lucier 1,499 Collin Mason 1,827 Chris Matis 3,019 Robert Moore 3,989 Kate Paddon 2,430 Jeff Renaud* 5,482 Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo* 4,454 Mike Seguin* 5,639 Ivana White 5,476 Declined ballots 372

*Indicates incumbent