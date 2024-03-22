Erosion control efforts around Peche Island in the Detroit River are paying off and have even allowed aquatic vegetation and the fish population to thrive.

A number of federal and provincial agencies partnered with local organizations, such as the City of Windsor and the Essex Region Conservation Authority, on a $4.5 million project to construct nine sheltering islands at Peche Island.

The sheltering islands, completed in 2022, look like 15 meter long piles of rock and are designed to slow down wave action hitting the island.

A report from ERCA says that before the construction, the average submerged aquatic vegetation cover in the area was 10%, but in 2023, the average cover had increased to 52%.

Jackie Serran, Remedial Action Plan Coordinator for Detroit River Canadian Cleanup, says the wave energy in the area prevented the growth of that submerged aquatic vegetation.

"We are seeing a considerable amount of submerged aquatic vegetation being established behind those sheltering islands, which is indicating that those currents are slowing down," she says. "Typically, the submerged aquatic vegetation in the past couldn't be established because of the currents. Now that it is establishing, it's a good sign."

Serran says they are also seeing an increase in species of fish around the island.

"In 2021, they found 34 fish species in the area, 19 that were not captured in previous surveys before construction. In 2023, they found 31 fish species were caught, some of these fish species were actually species at risk," she says.

The erosion control project was launched after it was determined the island had decreased in size at a rapid rate, 17 acres between 1931 to 2015, due to strong river currents, and heavy wave action caused by climate change and significant Great Lakes freighter traffic.

Serran says this is a big deal because Peche Island is such an important gem in the river.

"Not only did we take steps to ensure that erosion was slowed down but it was a double benefit project. Not only did we reduce the erosion but also build some fish habitat. It's wonderful to see partnerships like this have dual benefits," she says.

Peche Island is a 79-acre island located in the upper Detroit River near Lake St. Clair. The island is owned by the City of Windsor and is a municipal park that is accessible by boat.

The island and surrounding waters have high biodiversity, including 22 species of rare native plants.