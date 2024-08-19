Ernesto has regained hurricane status as the storm churns away from Bermuda and heads farther out into the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday that Ernesto's maximum sustained winds were 75 mph, just barely Category 1 hurricane strength.



But swells and dangerous surf and rip currents generated by Ernesto are affecting the U.S. East Coast and Canada's Atlantic coast.



More strengthening is forecast before Ernesto is expected to weaken and become a post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday.



The storm is forecast to pass near southeastern Newfoundland late Monday and early Tuesday, bringing the threat of coastal flooding.

