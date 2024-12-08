Windsor's finest steaks, chops, and seafood.

That's what you'll find at Take Five Bistro, a steakhouse restaurant on Erie Street, that has been recognized as one of ‘Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants’ by restaurant reservation service OpenTable.

The restaurant opened in 2011 in Windsor's Little Italy neighbourhood.

Speaking on AM800's Morning's with Mike and Meg, co-owner Cody Northgrave says when they first heard the news they were shocked.

"To make it in the top 100 restaurants based on customer replies and reviews, is just outstanding."

He says he thinks the honour comes down to first and last impressions.

"The guests come in and they're greeted with a welcoming invite. They're there for an experience, you're not just going in there to dine, you're going in there for an overall experience."

Northgrave says this isn't the first time his restaurant has been recognized by OpenTable.

"One time it was the most romantic restaurant, another was we were kind of going against for steakhouses, compared against the Keg and Nero's, which was fantastic for us because we're just a little tiny kind of mom-and-pop shop."

The top 100 list can be viewed in alphabetical order here: https://www.opentable.ca/c/en/top-restaurants/top-100/ .