A person was left with severe but non-life-threatening injuries following an early-morning assault on Thursday.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Erie Street East shortly before 3:30 a.m., where the victim told police that they had fled after being assaulted, choked, and threatened by someone known to them.

A suspect was quickly located in an alley behind the house and following a brief foot pursuit he was arrested.

Police say at the time of the arrest, the suspect was allegedly in possession of a concealed knife and pepper spray.

The victim received medical attention according to police.

A 51-year-old man has been charged with: