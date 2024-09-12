Erie Shores Healthcare has submitted a master plan proposal to Ministry of Health that calls for over 400,000 square feet of new construction.

The hospital board of director's reviewed four options that included use of existing facilities, hybrid on-site phased redevelopment, new build on the existing (expanded) site, and lastly a new build on a new site.



The board opted to go with the option of a new build on the existing site, stating their decision best meets the hospital's needs by offering modern facilities, improved patient flow, and expanded capacity while minimizing disruptions during construction.



Hospital CEO Kristin Kennedy says the board looked at other hospitals in the surrounding area.



"We felt it was really important that we keep the hospital within the Leamington area, from an identity perspective, and we have the ability to work within the land that we have and expand the footprint."



She says the region's population is expected to grow 27 per cent in the next 15 to 20 years.



"We're seeing a rebound on ER volumes within the hospital as well from pre-pandemic times and we really just wanted to highlight our commitment and our confidence in the hospital to the community that we are forward thinking."



Kennedy says now the hospital patiently awaits a decision from the ministry.



"As we know from many other projects across the province for hospital redevelopment, [it] really is an evolution and sit and wait and patient time period over the next I would say, even five, ten, fifteen, twenty years."



She says in the meantime the hospital will focus on what can be improved upon internally by engaging residents through Erie Shores 2050, the hospital initiative examining the next 25 years of growth .

"Just really understanding from them, what are there insights on innovation and programs and services that they would like to see close to home and helping us understand how we can better serve them, but also understanding from them what do they see as the future needs of a hospital through the master planning work that we will be doing over the course of the next ten to twenty years."



Public open houses are scheduled this fall that will introduce the hospital plan to the community as well as collect feedback on current service needs.



The first open house is scheduled at the Leamington Town Hall on Monday, Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Other open houses include:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - Essex (Essex Arena) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Tecumseh (St. Clair Beach Community Centre) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, October 25, 2024 - Amherstburg (Libro Centre) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Kingsville (Kingsville Arena) - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Lakeshore (Atlas Tube Centre) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.