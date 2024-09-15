Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington has received a $1 million donation.

Hospital CEO Kristin Kennedy says the donation was from the family of a former patient.



"It was an anonymous donation, but the request of the donor was that it was used for patient experience in the hospital and infrastructure developement."



She says with the funds, they are looking at ways to expand bed capacity.

"It comes at a very timely point in the hospital as we enter surge season, and we really have seen that exponential growth from an ER and admissions perspective here in the hospital. So we're so appreciative and I think it just highlights the continued work our staff and physicians are doing to provide exceptional care here at Erie Shores."



She says the hospital has received donations from former patients in the past.



"Any amount of donation helps but this one really was unexpected but very appreciative and as I said an ideal time here at the hospital as we're making improvements and investments in the hospital with MRI, with our chemo suite and now hopefully within some of our patient units."

