Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) is projecting a near $2-million deficit this year, well below original estimates.

Following her first board meeting since taking on a new role, Katelyn Dryden, ESHC’s Interim President and CEO, told reporters the hospital is “in a pretty good spot right now.”

“So, like all hospitals in Ontario, there is some financial constraints definitely within this system,” Dryden said.

Initially, the Leamington hospital projected a $5 million deficit for the current fiscal year.

Through progress in programs including the hospital’s Admission and Discharge Unit and ER Efficiency Program, Dryden said they’ve been able to see some savings.

“So because of that work, we are sitting in a relatively okay position, relative to peers,” Dryden said.

In January, the province also announced an additional $2.3-million in annual base funding for ESHC, which has helped lower the projected deficit.

A report presented to the hospital’s board showed added budgetary pressures during the surge season.

Higher expenses were largely tied to sick and OT increases during surge season, and a greater need for medical supplies over that same period due to a higher occupancy.

Dryden said they will continue to look in-house to find more ways to decrease the deficit.

“Really trying to grow some of our services that have revenue tied to it. So, diagnostic imaging, some surgical programs, really trying to boost that revenue to see what we can do to further offset that deficit,” Dryden noted.

Across Southwestern Ontario, healthcare institutions have reported significant deficits, with some announcing job cuts to balance the books.

Recently, Windsor Regional Hospital released figures presenting a more than $20-million deficit.

In Leamington, Dryden, who took on her new role this spring, said she’s looking forward to continuing the hospital’s momentum.

“So, looking at that and seeing how can we start to translate that mindset of challenging the status quo, thinking how we can do things more efficiently to improve care, and also reducing cost to the system, that's where my focus is going to be.”

ESHC employs around 550 staff, excluding physicians.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian