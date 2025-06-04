Measles cases seem to be on a downward trend, according to Erie Shores HealthCare.

The Erie Shores HealthCare Board of Directors held their June meeting on Tuesday afternoon where an update was provided on measles cases locally.

President and CEO at the hospital, Kristen Kennedy, says they have noticed a downward trend over the last few weeks and that cases specifically in Kingsville and Leamington have seen a drop in cases.

Erie Shores had opened a pre-emergency room measles assessment clinic on March 25, however the hospital did close that clinic down approximately three weeks ago as they noticed the trends declining.

Kennedy says they're seeing the downward trend in the county.

"Even those presenting to our emergency room has dropped significantly. And I would say we do not see a need to have any type of clinic at this point, but again we're always on the ready in case public health requires it."

She says mid-March to mid-May was the peak time for cases.

"We were seeing an influx of cases either through the emergency room, but not really warranting emergency room cases, or individuals who were seeing more of a primary care setting for screening and/or isolation guidelines."

Kennedy says there is no longer a necessity to keep the measles assessment clinic open.

"We had one individual that was admitted to hospital about a month ago, but resolved and was discharged home without incident. And since then I would say no admissions, and no necessity for clinics over at least the span of the last two to three weeks."

No measles cases have been confirmed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit for the month of June.

There were 19 cases of measles in the month of May, which was a significant drop compared to the 82 confirmed cases in April.

In April, approximately 5,000 International Agricultural Workers (IAWs) were vaccinated for measles through a number of available clinics.