A new chief of staff at Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) in Leamington.

The organization's board of directors has appointed Dr. Kenneth Ogah to the role beginning in the new year.

Dr. Ogah brings with him over 25 years of experience in obstetrics and gynecology, with a notable background in urogynecology, advanced pelvic surgery, and community-based healthcare services.

The organization says Dr. Ogah will work closely with current chief of staff, Dr. Luther Heys, over the next seven weeks to ensure a seamless transition.

"Dr. Ogah is a highly respected member of our medical team, known for his patient-centered care, commitment to innovation, and community-focused approach," said ESHC CEO Kristin Kennedy. "His deep understanding of the unique needs of our patients and his proven leadership in clinical excellence and mentorship make him an ideal fit to guide us into our next phase of growth."

Dr. Ogah joined ESHC after extensive training at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria, and the Royal Victoria Infirmary, University of Newcastle, UK.

"Over the past decade, Dr. Ogah has been integral to outreach initiatives serving underrepresented communities in Windsor-Essex and has earned community accolades for his compassionate care," said ESHC in a news release.

He officially assumes the role on Jan. 28, 2025.