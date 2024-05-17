Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) in Leamington has introduced a new mammography machine capable of contrast-enhanced imaging.

The announcement was made Thursday with the machine designed to expedite diagnosis and improve patient outcomes in the fight against breast cancer.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Katelyn Dryden, Chief Financial Officer and VP of Outpatient Services, ESHC says the new equipment, including the contrast enhancement and renovations to the department, cost roughly $700,000.



"It does have that contrast-enhanced imaging which really improves the quality of images that the physicians are able to see. We are the only ones in the area that have this. So it's a new technology for our community, which is super exciting. And that piece of equipment was donated through the Yes Ma'am Fashion Show."



ESHC is also launching 'Breast Days,' an initiative that accelerates the diagnostic process for breast cancer.



Dryden says the initiative allows the hospital to reduce 'anxiety provoking' wait times and ultimately improve patient outcomes.



"A patient can come for a mamo, and then if it's required, on the same day they'll have an ultrasound done. And then even further, if they require a biopsy we will make sure they get that biopsy done in the same week."



The new mammography machine is just one aspect of ongoing upgrades to the hospital's diagnostic imaging capabilities, supported by continuous fundraising efforts by the Erie Shores Health Foundation.



In February, ESHC started demolition work on a new wing of the hospital where a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine will be housed.



She says the hospitals capital budget is funded primarilly through donor dollars.



"So being able to have those donors in the community that are especially interested in these newer technologies and really helping us enhance our program is so beneficial."



Erie Shores has also extended testing hours to six days a week to combat the backlog of cases, allowing for an additional 25 mammogram's per week.

