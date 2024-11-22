Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is expanding the service it provides patients in its Oncology and Outpatient Care Clinic.

The site serves as a satellite clinic aligned with the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program, operating as a level four satellite clinic to provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments for certain cancers.

Alicia Lutz, Clinical Director of Outpatient Services, says they've added a significant amount of new regimens in phase 2

"What a regimen is is basically a drug protocol for a specific cancer," she says. "So we're actually increasing quite significantly and quite a few different types of cancer, including breast, genital, uniary, gastrointestinal, lung, and support therapy."

Phase 2 of the expansion will also incorporate new specialties: gynecological, hematological, and head and neck cancers.

Lutz says as they grow, the staff abilities grow to add these new cancer treatments .

"I think ultimately what it means is that we're able to offer more comprehensive care; we're able to support a larger population of patients. Being able to get them here as opposed to having to drive to Windsor for treatment significantly improves their life," she says.

Patient eligibility for the clinic, which first opened in Summer 2023, will be determined through collaborative discussions with oncologists, ensuring treatments are administered at the optimal location according to individual medical considerations and preferences.

Erie Shores HealthCare is located at 194 Talbot St. W. in Leamington.