Erie Shores Healthcare has taken action amid a surge of influenza A and pneumonia cases.

In an effort to increase capacity in the Emergency Department (ED), the hospital has brought the Mobile Medical Support (MMS) on-site through the weekend to provide essential healthcare services.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, president and CEO Kristen Kennedy says the increased capacity will help keep wait times as low as possible in the ED.

"The nurse practitioner and the registered practical nurse on the unit can be able to see some our lower acuity patients, our [Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale] fours and fives," she said. "The EMS bring patients in, or walk ins and we can divert them out to the medical mobile unit."

On Friday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported a doubling of reported cases of influenza compared to this time last year.

Kennedy says there's a number of factors at play.

"I think it's a combination of more travel, more gatherings of people coming out of the pandemic, as well as vaccination rates," Kennedy said.

She says the flu is contagious for at least seven days, and longer in children.

"Even at the hospital right now in our inpatient units, we're seeing some of our flu patients that are presenting actually become pneumonia, which is another added pressure on the health system as well," she said. "It's really about containment. Keeping yourself isolated if you can, getting your vaccines, washing your hands."