Erie Shores HealthCare is preparing for a surge in flu cases.

The hospital states their Influenza cases have been slowly increasing, but they are expecting to see a surge in cases over the next week.

While flu cases are rising, Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare, says COVID and Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases - or RSV - remain very low.

While RSV cases are low at the moment, the hospital is expecting to see a peak in paediatric cases in the next one to four weeks, and a peak in adult RSV cases in five to eight weeks.

As of November 1, there have been three COVID cases, two RSV cases, and three flu cases - two of which were confirmed to be the H3N2 strain.

Starting Dec. 15, Erie Shores HealthCare will be implementing mandatory masking for visitors to ensure respiratory cases remain low. Masking will be mandatory for all staff and physicians within two metres of a patient during direct patient care.

Kennedy says surge planning is currently underway.

"Potentially opening unconventional bed spaces as needed, and just looking at resources for additional staffing, if needed, if there are any flu implications for some of our staffing resources. And then we are looking at exploring in the next week or so bringing back universal masking as well."

She says vaccination is key.

"We are encouraging that, not only in the public but for our staff as well. Our medical mobile unit that we have that runs across Windsor and Essex County is helping to support homebound vaccinations, so those individuals that maybe don't have transportation or the mobility to be able to leave their homes."

She says cases remain low at this time.

"COVID-19 we have not seen much of at all... low volumes of that. And then RSV we've seen a slight incline in that as well over the last three to four days."

As of December 3, Windsor Regional Hospital had over 35 flu cases, 10 COVID cases, and five Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases - or RSV.

Effective Dec. 15, Windsor Regional will also be implementing a masking policy for employees, professional staff, and volunteers. It is recommended that visitors wear a mask when attending the hospital as well.

Erie Shores is once again offering a dedicated Paediatric Respiratory Clinic during flu season.

The clinic will operate on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will run until March 31, 2026.