Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is expanding care for breast cancer patients.

The hospital has announced it's launching a new plastic surgery service, expanding access to breast reconstruction consultations and supporting more coordinated breast cancer care in the community.

The additional service aims to improve care for breast cancer patients from the moment of diagnosis and treatment to recovery and reconstruction, with fewer out-of-town appointments.

Alicia Lutz, clinical director of outpatient services, says this will help breast cancer patients navigate their treatment journey closer to home.

"Keeping the service in one location really reduces the need for the patient to travel outside of their community in an already stressful time," she says. "I could only imagine having to travel back-and-forth outside of where they're comfortable."

Lutz says they already have a breast screening program at the hospital.

"The addition of being able to actually do the reconstruction post-operatively after they've had their surgery. Being able to offer that service really rounds out our portfolio to be able to support that patient from the start process until the end," she says.

The service is being supported by the County of Essex's $200,000 annual funding commitment to purchase equipment for expanded women's health services, including specialized surgical equipment for plastic surgery.

The first breast reconstruction surgery at ESHC is expected to take place in March.