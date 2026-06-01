Erie Shores Health Foundation receives $50,000 donation for new patient beds

A major donation for Erie Shores HealthCare.

Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance has donated $50,000 to the Erie Shores Health Foundation to help replace and upgrade patient beds at the hospital.

The donation will support the replacement of approximately five modern patient beds, which are designed to improve safety, recovery, and overall comfort for patients while also supporting the healthcare team in delivering care more effectively.

The hospital foundation says replacing patient beds is part of an ongoing project, with more upgrades planned in the future.

Chrissy Kelton, Major Gift Officer at Erie Shores Health Foundation, says replacing and upgrading the beds is crucial.

“Their donation is going to go directly to purchasing new beds which is paramount for clinical care, mobility, safety, all of that at the hospital. It’s not only for the comfort and wellbeing of the patient but it’s also for the healthcare staff there so that they can provide the best possible care at Erie Shores.”

Kelton says support from community partners is essential for the hospital.

“It means everything. We are small, community hospital, we serve all of Essex County, that being said it is a big area. We have a lot of people come through our hospital, and being able to stay up to date, and have newer, updated equipment.”

She says replacing patient beds is part of an ongoing project.

“Our goal is to replace all of our patient beds here at Erie Shores Healthcare, so their donation is going to go towards new beds. We already have some due to other donations, so it’s an ongoing project here at the foundation and at the hospital.”

Kelton adds that Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance has a long history of giving back to the community.

The cheque presentation took place at Erie Shores HealthCare last week alongside representatives from Kent & Essex Mutual Insurance and the Erie Shores Health Foundation.