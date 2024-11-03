The Erie Shores Health Foundation has launched a new campaign aimed at supporting the return of urology at Erie Shores HealthCare.

The 'Show Us Your Stache' campaign started Friday, and encourages men across Essex County to grow their facial hair to support the return of urology.

It's been eight years since Erie Shores HealthCare has offered urology services to men in the community. Urology is key in preventing and treating diseases within the urinary and reproductive systems such as kidney stones and prostate cancer.

Money raised from this campaign will go towards making necessary upgrades to the operating room to accommodate urology, the hiring of a permanent urologist, and the purchase of supplies.

Penny Bellhouse, Executive Director of Erie Shores Health Foundation, says it's important for everyone to get checked.

"Just like any other things happening, we can't see what's happening inside of our bodies. Sometimes you can't even feel something is wrong necessarily. So, it's important that we get these checks for everyone."

She says anyone is welcome to join in this pledge.

"Whether you can grow a mustache or not, join us, raise those pledges, and let's bring this back to our hospital. We need $1.2-million, it's not an easy feat, but I am incredibly confident in this community. We are generous, and we know how important healthcare is right here close to home."

Bellhouse says the funds raised will be put towards purchasing equipment.

"We need the blaster for the kidney stones, various types of scopes that they can check for various types of cancers, or infections, or all of those types of things."

The hospital needs approximately $1.2-million for the return of the program.

Those interested in taking part in the event can find more information by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Kyle Horner