It's Heart Month and Erie Shores Health Foundation (ESHF) is looking to raise funds to purchase new cardiac monitors.

The foundation raises funds for Erie Shores HealthCare and Erie Shores Hospice in Essex County with support from community donations.

Penny Bellhouse, executive director of ESHF says the campaign will run until the end of the month.

"You can show us your love this month with a donation in memory or in honour of your loved one through our virtual campaign at https://visufund.com/heart-to-heart or you can visit us at the office to purchase a paper heart."

Bellhouse says their current heart monitors are end of life, which means they are no longer able to be serviced and need to be replaced.

She says the new monitors have advanced capabilities that include mobile monitoring and integrated patient information.

"They'll be able to move from various departments," Bellhouse said. "They come in the ER, and they set up there, and they're moved to ICU or another department, the monitor will go with them, and then easily hook up to the appropriate work station."

Bellhouse says hearts are by donation with no minimum.

"We are hoping that we will raise around $650,000 between now and the end of March," she said. "That will go toward upgrading these monitors as well as some other things."

In-person purchases can be done at the ESHF office located at 197 Talbot Street in Leamington, or online virtual hearts can be purchased at https://visufund.com/heart-to-heart .

-With files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kristen Siapas