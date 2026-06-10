Erie Shores gets $56K for pediatric equipment upgrades

Amy Harris (Clinical Practice Manager, Erie Shores HealthCare), Tina Mailloux (Operations Manager for Perioperative Services and OB, Erie Shores HealthCare), Neelu Sehgal (Chief Nursing Executive and Program Development Officer Erie Shores HealthCare), Chrissy Kelton (Major Gifts ESHF), Penny Bellhouse (CEO ESHF), Andjela Maggio (President, Board of Directors W.E. Care for Kids), Viki Grado (Executive Director W.E. Care for Kids). June 2025. (Source: ESHC)

A new investment in paediatric care for Leamington.

Erie Shores Health Foundation has received $56,202 from W.E. Care for Kids Foundation to purchase two pieces of specialized equipment, an infant warmer and a paediatric vein finder.

Penny Bellhouse, CEO of Erie Shores Health Foundation says the funding will go toward both replacing aging equipment and adding new technology.

“The infant warmers are actually going to replace two previous warmers that have come to end of life,” Bellhouse said.

“This allows us to continue that care and make sure that we have the latest technology.”

She says the infant warmer provides immediate advanced care in the critical moments following birth.

“It really regulates their temperature and integrates respiratory support helping clinicians provide timely evidence based care,” she said.

Bellhouse says the paediatric vein finder is new technology.

“It helps to locate veins for IV therapy, blood draws, making that poke more accurate on the first attempt, which in a young child is very important to help reduce pain and anxiety,” she said.

“W.E. Care is proud to support initiatives that improve healthcare experiences and outcomes for children across our region,” said Viki Grado, executive director of W.E. Care for Kids Foundation.

“By funding this equipment, we are helping ensure that newborns and children receiving care in the county have access to innovative technology that prioritizes safety, comfort, and quality care.”