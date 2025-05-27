Four new measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex, including Erie Migration District School in Kingsville.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says the entire school, including the daycare, was impacted on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 20, 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21, 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Monday, May 26, 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 27, 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Other locations in Windsor-Essex include:

Costco Wholesale

4411 Walker Road., Windsor

Thursday, May 15, 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Friday, May 16, 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Fuel Kiosk

Erie Shores HealthCare

194 Talbot St. W., Leamington

Saturday, May 24, 4:00 p.m. - Sunday, May 25, 1:00 a.m.

Emergency Department

Heritage Health Kingsville

200 Main St. E., Kingsville

Tuesday, May 27, 9:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Entire Building

The health unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.

WECHU has recorded 142 cases of measles so far in 2025, with 15 cases reported in May.