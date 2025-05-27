Four new measles exposure point locations are being reported in Windsor-Essex, including Erie Migration District School in Kingsville.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says the entire school, including the daycare, was impacted on the following dates:
Other locations in Windsor-Essex include:
The health unit asks anyone who visited the locations listed on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure.
WECHU has recorded 142 cases of measles so far in 2025, with 15 cases reported in May.