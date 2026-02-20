Eric Dane, the actor known for "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," has died at 53 due to ALS.

His representatives say he died on Thursday afternoon.

His family says he spent his final days with loved ones. Dane rose to fame as Dr. Mark Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy" and later played Cal Jacobs on "Euphoria."

He also starred on "The Last Ship," where production paused as he battled depression.

In April 2025, Dane shared his diagnosis of ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

He later spoke publicly to push ALS awareness and research.

He leaves two daughters with wife Rebecca Gayheart, who he married in 2004.