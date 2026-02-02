The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) is reminding the public that snowmobiles, ATVs, and other motorized vehicles are not allowed in conservation areas or on Greenway trails.

ERCA says it has received an increase in complaints about motorized vehicles, especially on evenings and weekends during the winter.

The trails and conservation areas are meant only for non-motorized activities like walking, cycling, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

Kevin Money, director of conservation services, said people have been accessing conservation property by crossing the frozen surfaces of Lakes Erie and St. Clair.

"We've seen the tracks, we've seen the activities, we've heard from our neighbours, so we just want to put out a reminder to everybody that that type of activity and using motorized vehicles, even in the winter time, is illegal within our conservation areas," he said.

He said the trails are not set up to have interactions between people walking and motorized vehicles.

"We have people out there walking their dogs, we have kids playing in our conservation areas. We don't want that disruption. We don't want an accident, and these are some of the main reasons why ATVs are prohibited within our conservation areas," Money said.

Motorized vehicle use on ERCA lands can result in fines and Money said violations should be reported to the OPP non-emergency line.

"You can report the activity, as well as the specifics of exactly where it is, leave your name incase the responding needs to be back in touch with you to get additional information," he said.