With more rain in the forecast, the Essex Region Conservation Authority is keeping a close eye on area rivers, creeks and streams.

The authority issued a watershed conditions statement — an alert just below a flood watch — after more than 30mm rain fell in a short period of time.

ERCA says the ground is saturated and anymore rain could lead to more runoff to watercourses, which could lead to standing water and flooding in low-lying areas.

The alert is in effect until 6pm Thursday.