The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement for Windsor-Essex due to heavy rain in the forecast.

The forecast is calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain Tuesday evening, through Wednesday afternoon, and into Wednesday evening.

ERCA says this amount of rainfall in combination with the existing saturated ground conditions could create ponding and areas of standing water. This rain could also cause smaller watercourses to rise, and some could spill their banks into adjacent low-lying areas.

The amount and duration of the rainfall are below flood watch thresholds, but the watershed conditions statement will remain in effect until 12 p.m., Thursday, March 6.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.