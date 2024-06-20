The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement for the region.

ERCA advises that due to the potential for additional rainfall on Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening, a Watershed Conditions Statement is in effect.

Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Thursday afternoon, noting that meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm from Windsor to Lakeshore.

Rain gauges in these areas recorded 5–15 mm of rainfall.

Additional rainfall could create ponding and areas of standing water, cause smaller watercourses to rise, and some could spill their banks into adjacent low-lying areas.

Due to the combination of existing wet ground conditions from the recent rainfall and the potential for additional rain this afternoon and evening, a Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring, as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

ERCA officials will also continue to monitor forecasts and conditions and update this advisory as required.