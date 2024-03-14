A Watershed Conditions Statement is in effect for our region due to forecasted rainfall Thursday afternoon.



The Essex Region Conservation Authority says forecasts predict rainfall amounts of 20 to 40mm, with locally higher amounts possible as well.



The amount of rain in the forecast could create ponding and areas of standing water, and it could also cause smaller watercourses to rise, and some could spill their banks into adjacent low-lying areas.



ERCA officials say this amount and duration of precipitation falls below Flood Watch thresholds, but people are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas.



Officials will also continue to monitor forecasts and conditions, and update this advisory as required.



The advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

