The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement for the region due to heavy rain in the forecast this weekend.

The forecast is predicting rainfall will begin Saturday evening and continue through to Sunday evening with total amounts of 20 mm to 30 mm.

ERCA says this amount of rainfall could create ponding and areas of standing water, could also cause smaller watercourses to rise, and some could spill their banks into adjacent low-lying areas.

The authority says this amount and duration of precipitation fall below Flood Watch thresholds; however, a Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday, March 17.

People are encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.