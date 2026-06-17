ERCA issues statements because of wind and rain

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued two statements because of rain and wind.

ERCA says the expected 30-40mm of rain expected through Thursday morning could cause ponding and areas of standing water.

Smaller watercourses may rise and spill their banks into low-lying areas.

A Watershed Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Due to strong wind reaching up to 70 km/h, a Shoreline Conditions Statement is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday for the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island.

ERCA says Point Pelee National Park and the west shoreline of Pelee Island are anticipated to be impacted most.

Lake levels are lower compared to previous years, but there is a concern for some damage with direct wave impact on shoreline structures and debris being thrown. There remains some risk of flooding and accelerated nearshore erosion as a result of increased wave activity.