The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a shoreline conditions statement.

ERCA states that the statement is in effect due to the forecasted wind conditions Friday morning and lasting throughout the day.

The Lake Erie shoreline, including Pelee Island, are included in the statement.

Winds are currently blowing out of the west over Lake Erie. Forecasts predict that winds will begin to shift to out of the south Thursday night and increase in speeds into the morning. Wind speeds are expected between 45 to 55 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 70 km/h.

On Friday afternoon, winds will begin to shift directions from out of the south to out of the west while maintaining similar speeds before decreasing over night and dissipating by Saturday morning.

There is a concern for some damage with direct wave impact on shoreline structures and debris being thrown.

People are encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.