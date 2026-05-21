ERCA issues shoreline alert due to high winds

A Shoreline Conditions Statement has been has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says the statement has been issued due to strong winds in the forecast.

The statement will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The wind is expected to increase in speeds overnight Thursday into Friday morning, and will reach speeds between 35 and 45 km/h, with northeast gusts reaching up to 60 km/h.

Late Friday evening, the winds will begin to shift directions to the east while maintaining similar speeds, and will continue through until Saturday afternoon.

The areas of the region most affected by these winds are anticipated to be the shoreline area between Wheatley Harbour and Point Pelee National Park in Leamington and the east shoreline of Pelee Island in Lake Erie.

While lake levels are lower compared to previous years, there is a concern for some damage with direct wave impact on shoreline structures and debris being thrown, as well as risk of flooding.