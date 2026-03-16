Another day of high winds across Windsor-Essex.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued an alert to those living along the Lake Erie shoreline, including Pelee Island.

Environment Canada says strong southwest wind with gusts to 90 kilometres-an-hour are forecast for today.

ERCA says that poses a concern for damage from waves to shoreline structures and debris being thrown.

There's also risk of flooding and shoreline erosion, prompting a yellow shoreline conditions statement from ERCA.

The alert is in effect until 4 Tuesday afternoon.