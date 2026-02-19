A Watershed Conditions Statement has been has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says it's because of 10-15mm of rain expected over the next few days, warmer weather and melting snow.

Temperatures across the region will remain above the freezing mark and remaining snow is expected to melt.

Watercourses are currently filled with snow and ice and ERCA says runoff will drain and potentially block flows causing rivers and streams to spill their banks into low-lying areas.

The public is asked to take extra caution in areas where flooding has occurred and is reminded that banks can be slippery and fast-moving water can be dangerous.

The advisory is in effect until Sunday, February 22nd at 10 a.m.