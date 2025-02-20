The Essex Region Conservation Authority Board of Directors has unanimously approved their 2025 budget.

The 2025 budget totals $12-million and will be funded with approximately $3.5-million in municipal cost sharing, approximately $7.9-million in non-municipal sources, $223,000 from previous years' revenues, and $587,000 in transfers from reserves.

From the municipal cost sharing, $3,053,000 is for necessary mandatory obligations.

Previously, local investment in municipal cost sharing has matched or exceeded funding for certain programs. From 2018 to 2024, ERCA secured $12.4-million in municipal funds and nearly $15-million in non-municipal funds for non-mandatory programs.

Some highlights for projects this year include starting plans for the new Collavino Conservation Area, planting at least 50,000 trees, creating two new wetlands, among more.

Restoration work for the historic horse barn at the John R. Park Homestead is anticipated to begin, and the grand re-opening of the restored museum will be celebrated in 2025.