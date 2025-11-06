The chair of the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) Board says there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the potential merge of conservation authorities.

Molly Allaire, chair of the board and an Amherstburg councillor, is speaking up following the announcement by Ontario Environment Minister Todd McCarthy last week of plans to amalgamate the province's conservation authorities - including ERCA.

The province plans to introduce legislation to establish a new provincial agency which would oversee this amalgamation, and also consult on the proposed boundaries of the new regional authorities.

Minister McCarthy has said that no jobs would be lost as a result of this change.

Allaire says the most frustrating part is that ERCA and the board have the same amount of information on this change as the public does, and there are many unknowns and unanswered questions at this time.

She says she wants to ensure their concerns are heard.

"I don't think we sit right next to the same conservation authorities as some out there... we are so focused, we are a flat-laying land, we are surrounded by water, and we are seeing extreme storms. So, to say that this will affect us the same as somewhere in northern Ontario is not similar at all."

Allaire says every conservation authority is very different.

"It's hard to think that putting a broad paintbrush on something is just going to fix everything. We have a great system, and yet I'd be open to a few tweaks to make it more streamlined, absolutely, and I don't think any authority is against that. I just think that they want to work together, and not just be pushed together."

She's worried this will lead to homes being built on land that can't handle it.

"I worry about houses eroding into the lake, and our environment just crumbling. All the hard work we've done for 50 years... I'm worried it's just going to disappear. I know that people sometimes don't always appreciate us denying you a permit, but it's for good reason. It's for safety. It's that you would not survive living in that home over the next 10 to 20 years."

The ERCA Board of Directors will meet next week on November 13, where this change will be discussed.

Allaire says she also plans on being a delegate at the next Essex County Council meeting to speak about the amalgamation and the local impacts this will have.

The new structure is expected to roll out between late 2026 and into 2027.

ERCA was established in 1973 and is an organization responsible for managing natural resources and protecting the environment in the Essex region, primarily by overseeing land use development, managing floodplains, preserving wetlands, and promoting conservation efforts within their watershed area.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian