An expression of interest (EOI) is now available for the construction of a new clubhouse and residential development at the Roseland Golf Course.

The City of Windsor launched the EOI on Friday, following council approval in September to move forward. The deadline to submit a development proposal is November 12, 2025.

This approach will allow the city to identify qualified developers early and gather proposals before moving further.

According to the city, developers must show they have the skills and experience to construct a new clubhouse, and they must present a vision for the residential development including design concepts, business and financial plans, and a proposed purchase price for the land.

Approved developers will be invited to take part in a formal Request for Proposal for the clubhouse construction.

City administration stated that by combining the EOIs that this will ensure more cohesiveness of how the two builds could work together, and could mitigate any future risks.

All aspects of the EOI will come back to council to make a final decision on whether they'd like to move forward with this as one giant project, or separate the clubhouse from the residential development.

At the September meeting, council also awarded a contract to Sterling Ridge with a $2.5-million price tag to demolish the former clubhouse.