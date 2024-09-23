Officials at ENWIN are warning the public about a social media scam.

A post circulating on Facebook from "Ontario Utility Credit" says residents can unlock up to $5000 in utility bill credits and cash back when they sign up for a new tankless water heater.



The post which also includes the logos of the City of Windsor logo and Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) also states, 'the offer is exclusively for Windsor homeowners, does not apply to apartments and is for equipment more than 7-years-old.'



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, ENWIN's director of customer care and communications January Laplante-Lane says ENWIN is not affiliated with the post.

"We know they're trying to sell equipment and promising utility credits and ENWIN does not offer or participate in any third party purchase programs or utility credits," says Laplante-Lane.

She says they have reached out to Facebook.

"We see that ad will come down every now and then and then it's back up again," she says. "So whomever these entities are they're continuing. We have attempted to reach out to them some proper notifications but just haven't had success in getting it all the way pulled down yet."



The post has a click here link attached to it.



Laplante-Lane says if you see the post, report it to ENWIN and call Windsor police.



She's also asking the public to let their family and friends know the post is a scam.