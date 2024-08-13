ENWIN Utilities is warning customers to be on the lookout for potential fraud attempts.



The company posted to social media reminding the public to watch out for online, over-the-phone, and in-person fraud.

ENWIN states there have been reports of fraudsters claiming to be from the company demanding customer payment or requesting personal information.

They are reminding the public to not provide any personal information if something seems suspicious.

They add that there are some signs to know if it is ENWIN calling including that they will call from 519-255-2727 and not a 1-800 number, they will send overdue notices to the mailing address on file, they will call customers during hours of operation, among other tips.

ENWIN reminds customers to be careful about online offers and when in doubt to visit their website to verify.

Customers who receive suspicious calls should call Windsor Police and ENWIN to report a fraud attempt.