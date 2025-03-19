High praise for ENWIN Utilities.

ENWIN has been recognized with the prestigious Performance Excellence Award at the 2025 Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) Awards Gala.

The annual gala celebrates outstanding achievements across Ontario's electricity sector.

The recognition highlights the impact of ENWIN's core initiatives, including continuous improvements in grid reliability, investment in digital infrastructure, and a steadfast commitment to employee and public safety.

Through these efforts, ENWIN says it has allowed them to consistently provide reliable and sustainable power solutions to Windsor and surrounding communities.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the Performance Excellence Award from the Electricity Distributors Association," said Garry Rossi, President and CEO of ENWIN Utilities.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and our shared commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable utilities to our communities. Winning this award highlights the impact of our collective efforts and motivates us to continue leading the charge in the energy evolution," said Rossi.