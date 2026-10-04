ENWIN launches AI-assisted utility pole inspection pilot

ENWIN is testing artificial intelligence as a new tool to help inspect utility poles and electrical infrastructure across Windsor.

The company has launched a pilot project with Neural D, a South Korean company, using a vehicle equipped with specialized cameras to capture images of poles from public roadways.

ENWIN plans to examine approximately 1,000 poles as part of the pilot.

The images will then be analyzed using AI, with ENWIN comparing those results to its existing records and inspections done by workers on the ground to determine how closely the technology can assess the condition of the poles.

ENWIN says the pilot only focuses on utility infrastructure visible from public roadways, including poles, overhead conductors, and pole-mounted equipment.

ENWIN Chief Operations Officer for the Hydro Division, Jim Brown, says the technology could provide another way to identify poles that may need closer attention.

“Currently we use people to go around and do detailed inspections of poles. Really, what’s happening here is experienced people can look at a pole, and they can gather a lot of information and maybe say, ‘okay, that pole looks bad, maybe we should inspect it a little more’. This is just trying to put some science behind that.”

He says if successful, this would give crews another tool and allow them to inspect more infrastructure in less time.

“We have a lot of poles in backyards, and we can’t use this technology there because it’s a drive-by situation. And we also do some other inspections of poles using drilling technology to gauge the degree of decay inside the wood poles that you wouldn’t be able to see from a picture or a drive-by.”

Brown says privacy protections are also built into the agreement with Neural D.

“People shouldn’t be concerned that we’re driving around and taking pictures of these poles. We’re focused only on the poles, not the people. Built into our pilot contract with Neural D there’s protections for customer privacy and privacy of people, and in fact, if we do have people in some of the photos and in the way of the poles, those will be deleted.”

The utility company says the pilot could ultimately provide another tool to support the safe and reliable delivery of electricity, while human inspections will continue for infrastructure that cannot be assessed through a drive-by camera.