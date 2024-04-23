ENWIN Utilities has installed new rooftop solar panels in celebration of Earth Day.

ENWIN announced on Monday that they have installed its new rooftop solar net metering facility at its head office on Rhodes Drive.

This addition is one of the largest of its kind in Canada, and consists of over 3,000 solar panels which will generate enough clean, renewable electricity to power approximately 300 homes annually.

Net metering customers generate electricity for their own consumption, typically through renewable energy sources.

Kris Taylor, ENWIN's Chief Business Development Officer, says it felt right to announce this on Earth Day.

"We just want to make sure that we're doing what's right for the environment, we're doing what's right for the community as well, and we're trying to put our best foot forward when it comes to sustainability initiatives like the solar roof that we just put together."

He says this project is offsetting the load of usage of the building.



"This is going to be one of the largest net metering projects around, so we think it's a real good show piece for the local community. But it's also sustainably the right thing to do moving forward."



He says the community can also get involved.



"We've been planning this for just over a year now, but at the end of the day anybody can go ahead and chat with ENWIN, or whoever their local utility provider is, ensure that there's enough capacity on the grid itself, and then hopefully connect with either a solar developer, or the utilities themselves and they can help guide them to next steps."

Taylor adds that this project is a significant step forward in ENWIN's ongoing efforts to diversify its energy portfolio and decrease reliance on fossil fuels.