ENWIN Utilities crews are headed to help with power restoration near Peterborough.

Following the severe winds that impacted the region on Monday, local crews have been deployed to the Kawarthas area.

In a statement emailed to CTV News, two bucket trucks and two pick-up trucks were deployed, providing two working crews for a total of six personnel.

They departed at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and have been conducting repairs since Tuesday morning.

ENWIN crews are anticipated to stay approximately two to three days.

“However, the timeline may change depending on how many resources are available and the complexity of the repairs,” ENWIN said in a statement.

“As a local utility, we understand how critical reliable power is for every community,” said Chief Operating Officer Jim Brown. “We are committed to supporting Hydro One’s restoration efforts while maintaining strong, dependable service for our customers at home.”

A statement released from Enwin said, “Customers of ENWIN can be confident that these deployments will not affect their electricity service.”