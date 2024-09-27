OTTAWA - Two Liberal ministers are inviting the NDP Leader to a briefing on carbon pricing so he can "better understand" how it helps fight climate change while putting more money back in families' pockets.

In a letter sent to Jagmeet Singh today, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson say it's very disappointing the NDP has fallen for what they call the Conservatives' "disinformation campaign" on the climate policy.



At the NDP caucus retreat earlier this month, Singh wouldn't say whether his party would keep the consumer carbon price if it formed government.



Singh criticized both the Liberals and the Conservatives over their approaches to fighting climate change and said the NDP doesn't want to "put the burden on the backs of working people."



The NDP's pivot on the policy comes as the Conservatives call for an early election that they are framing as a referendum on the Liberal climate policy.



Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to "axe" the consumer carbon levy, blaming it for worsening affordability.

