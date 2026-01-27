Windsor-Essex continues to be in the grips of a deep freeze.

Environment Canada says a yellow cold warning continues as a cold front will move through the region Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologist Trudy Kidd says the risk of frostbite is forecasted.

"The temperature with the wind chill is going to be around -25 to -30, and that's for tonight into Wednesday morning," says Kidd. "It's bitterly cold, and if you're not dressed appropriately, you can run into some danger as well as cold-related symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, and numbness."

She says the cold weather is expected to last for another couple of weeks.

"It's hard to believe right now but typically this time of year Windsor sees a daytime high around -1 and an overnight low of -9 which at this point sounds so balmy and plesent, but we won't be seeing those temperatures I would say largely for another two weeks or so," she says.

Kidd says a snow squall warning has also been issued for Windsor-Essex.

"We are expecting a band of heavier snow to roll through the area this afternoon," says Kidd. "It could dump up to five centimetres of snow in a short period of time and that's going to reduce visibility especially on the road and so we definitely want people to be aware of that."

Under the snow squall, visibility will be significantly reduced to near zero in some areas, making travel hazardous.

Residents are asked to prepare for the possibility of quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Wind chill values will plummet back down to -30 Celsius overnight, or -22 F, and there's a risk of frostbite, which can develop within minutes on exposed skin.