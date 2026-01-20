Bundle up.

That's the message from Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Steve Flisfeder says Tuesday will be a cold day in Windsor-Essex with the daytime high expected to hit between -10 and -12 degrees Celsius.

He says the normal daytime high for this time of year is around -2 degrees Celsius.

"We're getting up to a high of only about -10, -12 which is really where you should be overnight this time of year," he says. "So very frigid temperatures throughout the day and tonight. There will be a bit of reprieve tomorrow, Wednesday, with a system coming through that's going to give snow and warmer, milder temperatures near normal, but then once we get to the latter half of the week, those temperatures are going to be dropping once again."

Flisfeder says the frigid temperature will improve Wednesday, but the area is expected to receive up to five centimetres of snow.

He says following the snow, the cold weather is expected to return later this week.

Flisfeder says Windsor-Essex is experiencing below-seasonal temperatures.

"The typical daytime high for this time of year is about -2 degrees," says Flisfeder. "So you're looking at about 10 degrees below seasonal for today and once we get to Friday, Saturday a return to about 10 degrees below seasonal."

He says early morning and evening windchills will be in the -20s, approaching the -30s later this week and weekend.

"If you're outdoors in the evening overnight and early morning, make sure you're bundled up as best you can," he says. "Limit your time outdoors. The windchills are going to make things even worse than the forecast temperatures.

He says Wednesday's snow is an Alberta clipper and could impact the morning commute.

Flisfeder says the snow is supposed to start between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

He says the region can expect snow the rest of the morning and day, impacting the evening commute.