It's been a record breaking week weather-wise in Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips says Tuesday was a record breaking day for the region.

He says the high reached almost 24 (23.8) degrees Celsius when it should be around 10 degrees this time of year.

Phillips says it beat the previous high by about a degree and a half.

He says records were also broken at the end of October.

"We thought all the record breaking occurred at the end of October," he says.

Phillips says the weather in Windsor has been a shock and a surprise.

"You broke records for the number of records you broke and it would be more like you'd expect on the end of August, the beginning of September," says Phillips.

He says Windsor was the warmest place in Canada on Tuesday.

"It was warmer in Windsor than it was in Atlanta, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee," he says. "I mean that's how warm it was."

Phillips says Wednesday's weather was about 10 degrees warmer than it should be this time of year.

He describes the upcoming temperature for Windsor-Essex as 'seasonable'.