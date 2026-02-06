Windsor-Essex can expect another frigid weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow cold warning for the area.

Meteorologist Trudy Kidd says the warning is for Friday night into Saturday morning.

"We're going to see wind chill values in the -30s, so very cold, and it's even possible that those cold temperatures will be seen again for Saturday night into Sunday morning," says Kidd.

She says the cold warning could be extended into Sunday morning.

"I think there's a pretty good chance it will last through so that people are prepared; they know that Saturday night into Sunday morning is also going to be cold," she says. "Depends on the wind chills though; right now Saturday night has a low of -19, and just to put that into perspective, usually in the Windsor area it's around -8 overnight."

Kidd says parts of southern Ontario will also have hazardous travel conditions due to snow and blowing snow.

"I know a lot of people don't like to wear heavy coats, hats, and mitts in their car; if that's you, just bring them just in case," says Kidd. "Even if you're driving safely, you might encounter someone that needs help, and so you want to be dressed for it to stay safe.

Environment Canada says the overnight temperature is expected to be around -17 degrees Celsius, but with the wind chill, it will feel more like -28 overnight.