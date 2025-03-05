Get ready for weather whiplash.

A special weather statement, issued by Environment Canada, remains in effect with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today.

The national weather service has also issued a winter weather travel advisory.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Geoff Coulson says the temperature will fall Wednesday evening and says rain will change to snow after midnight.

"We're expecting colder air to sweep in later this evening around midnight," says Coulson. "Temperatures starting to fall getting down to the freezing mark or just below it overnight tonight. So showers and drizzle changing over to snow after midnight."

He says between 2 to 4 centimetres of snow is expected.

"The way things are shaping up right now, looks like the worst of the snow will push out around the noon hour but again it's going to remain on the chilly side," he says. "Temperatures close to the freezing mark for the rest of the day on Thursday and those northwest winds continue to gust out to 60 kilometres an hour Thursday afternoon as well."

Coulson says the snow amount itself will not be the biggest impact from this system.

"It's going to be blowing around that will reduce visibility as we get into the Thursday morning commute as well," says Coulson. "The other concern being conditions icing up. So all the rain and drizzle and liquid precipitation we've had recently could start to freeze up as temperatures approach the freezing mark or drop below it. So tricky driving condition in some areas as well during the overnight hours and into Thursday morning."

The winter weather travel advisory is in effect until Thursday afternoon.