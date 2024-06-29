Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement due to significant rainfall expected for the day.

The region is expected to see total rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 mm for this morning through early this afternoon.

Showers, heavy at times, are expected to continue over parts of southwestern Ontario this morning. Embedded thunderstorms could give locally higher amounts.

The heavier showers will taper off early this afternoon, but scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout this afternoon and early evening.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.