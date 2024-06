Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the region.

The warning was issued at 1 p.m. Wednesday as an area of slow moving thunderstorms located near Pelee Island continues to bring rain, at times heavy, this afternoon.

Rainfall amounts could exceed 50 mm.

A reminder to the public that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.